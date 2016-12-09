Artists look at space

Windhoek

The exhibition titled Narratives of Space displays many ways in which space can be conceptualised throughout the history of arts and artistic practices.

It is a collection of artworks showcasing visual arts heritage. Artists see space as a metaphorical place, and a literal place in many artworks. The artwork shows that symbolic spaces can be made through surreal, conceptual and abstract as well as other approaches to create artworks. Literal spaces may be reduced symbolically to pictures of physical spaces and might also be the inspiration for the construction of metaphorical spaces.







The collection of artworks explains that whatever the processes engaged in, the spaces that are produced drift between the real, the imagined, the historical, the contemporary, the local, the global, the abstract, the symbolic, the specific and the generic. Space is therefore a complex topic to engage in. It is this complexity that is of interest in this collection of artworks as it allows for a multiplicity of narratives to emerge.

The exhibition, now open in the Upper Gallery and Foyer of the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) runs until January 21, 2017.