Subaru’s new models get better ‘eyesight’ technology

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, has announced that its all-new Impreza as well as Legacy, Outback, Forester, Levorg and WRX models equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist system have received the top rating of Advanced Safety Vehicle in the fiscal 2016 Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) preventive safety performance assessment conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims’ Aid.

In addition to the car-to-car Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Lane Departure Warning System, and Rear View Monitoring System tested in fiscal 2015, the fiscal 2016 assessment includes testing of car-to-pedestrian AEBS. The car-to-pedestrian AEBS testing evaluates effectiveness of driver alerts and pre-collision braking in scenarios where a vehicle travelling at 10–60 km/h approaches a target simulating a pedestrian crossing the road.

All the Subaru models tested won the highest possible rating, with the new Impreza scoring 68.9 points, the Legacy and Outback 68.0 points, the Forester 69.5 points, and the Levorg and WRX 68.5 points. Since the launch of the JNCAP preventive safety performance assessment in fiscal 2014, all of Subaru’s EyeSight-equipped models tested by JNCAP so far have been awarded the highest possible rating, a testament to strong preventive safety performance of Subaru vehicles underpinned by the EyeSight system.







Subaru will continue to enhance its primary, active, passive, and pre-collision safety technologies under its “all-around safety” principle, which underpins an “enjoyment and peace of mind” driving experience for all drivers and passengers.

Under consideration for launch in South Africa in 2017, the all-new Impreza has already been nominated for the World Car of the Year 2017 award.