Opel re-launches its SUV as MOKKA X

Opel’s compact SUV gets a pre-Christmas makeover – and it is the ideal stocking-filler for the young at heart who want the solid quality and precision of a German-engineered product in a compact package.

Part of the update is a name change – the Opel SUV is now the MOKKA X. The uppercase style is illustrative of an even bolder approach to modern motoring, while the X in the nomenclature is the new global identifier for future Opel SUV and crossover vehicles.

“Opel is on its way to achieving its vision of becoming the second largest passenger car brand in Europe by 2022. Part of this success is a renewed focus on bringing competitive new products to market, in fact the MOKKA X is the 13th new or refreshed Opel to be launched in South Africa since 2012,” said Ian Nicholls, President and Managing Director, GM Sub-Saharan Africa.







Aimed at drivers who are looking for a vehicle that is safe, family oriented and powerful, the MOKKA X merges functionality, connectivity, technology and safety in a vehicle which is just 4.28-metres from bumper to bumper.

A key highlight and most obvious change is the move to new headlight clusters that combine daytime running lamps and LED technology. Opel is a leader in this field, and the MOKKA X takes advantage of this to provide owners with a dusk to dawn safety advantage and 24-hour illumination.

The mechanicals remain unchanged along with the four model lineup of Enjoy and Cosmo trim choices in either manual or automatic. Powering all four MOKKA X derivatives is Opel’s proven 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged ECOTEC petrol engine, which produces 103 kW between 4 900 and 6 000 rpm and 200 Nm between 1 850 and 4 900 rpm.

Zero to 100 km/h is reached in 9.8 seconds with a top speed of 196 km/h for the 6-speed manual models. For the two models equipped with the 6-speed automatic transmission, the 0-100 km/h sprint is achieved in 10.7 seconds and they carry a top speed of 191 km/h.

Average fuel economy on the new MOKKA X 1.4T Enjoy manual is 5.9-litres per 100 km, the MOKKA X 1.4T Enjoy automatic consuming 6.2-litres per 100 km on the combined cycle. The MOKKA X 1.4T Cosmo manual sips 6.0-litres per 100 km, with the MOKKA X 1.4T Cosmo automatic returning a combined cycle average figure of 6.5-litres per 100 km.

Interior trim is revised too. The Enjoy model is dressed in Milano Jet Black upholstery, the Cosmo in Jasmin Jet Black. Dashboard architecture from the new Astra has also been seamlessly integrated, for a more modern look and feel, along with improved ergonomics.

The Cosmo now boasts a high-end infotainment system with R4.0 IntelliLink and a driver display – this connectivity package is compatible with a wide range of media platforms via a USB input and is offered as an option on the Enjoy. Optional on the Cosmo is Navi 900 IntelliLink, which includes a full colour display. The seamless integration of the user’s mobile device makes the MOKKA X the best-connected compact SUV in South Africa.

In addition to the optional Navi 900 IntelliLink system Cosmo owners can upgrade to a premium LED lighting package which adds rear LED clusters and auto-levelling headlights with full Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) technology and integrated cornering lights for maximum safety – without negatively impacting other road users.

The recent MOKKA X update will help it to remain a popular choice and all the winning design cues remain unchanged. Compact packaging with clever proportions along with the high seating position, extra space, versatility and go-anywhere nature of an SUV have been well-received.

The MOKKA X is priced at about N$400 000, give or take depending on the model specification chosen. All new Opel MOKKA X derivatives are backed by Opel Complete Care with a comprehensive 5-year/ 120 000 km warranty and come with a 5-year/ 90 000 km service plan linked to service intervals of 15 000 km.