New world champ Indongo meets and greet fans

Windhoek

In honour of newly crowned IBO/IBF world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy on Tuesday took to the streets of Windhoek to meet and greet boxing fans – who were all eager to touch the belts of, and take photos with, the new champion.

A procession of vehicles made up of supporters and well-wishers were on hand to congratulate the academy’s newest champion as it passed through the busy main road of Katutura Central all the way to the central business district of Windhoek – during the heavy traffic-laden lunch hour.







Officials from the City of Windhoek Traffic Management Service were also on hand to accord a vehicle escort for easy navigation at all the intersections.

Since establishing the academy at the turn of the century, acclaimed trainer and promoter Nestor Tobias has produced three world champions in a space of ten years, making his boxing stable the most accomplished in the country.

Featuring in the procession were Namibia’s top boxers and former world champions Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses, Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda, Immanuel ‘Prince’ Naidjala, Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas and many others.

The IBO/IBF world champion in the company of Nestor Tobias and his trainers could not hide his excitement as they paraded down the streets of Windhoek and presented his title to his fans and all boxing lovers.

Sharing the joy, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo replaced his usual regalia of office suit with casual blue T-shirt and jeans while on the back of a flatbed truck as a show of support to the academy.

MTC is the principal sponsor of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy since 2012, with a sponsorship of N3.5 million annually.

“It was no fluke when this academy was nominated as the best promoter on the continent. As a sponsor I can assure you that this is exactly the kind of return that any corporate will want to invest in sport. MTC is indeed proud to be associated with the academy and we wish them well in the future as they continue to keep our Namibian flag flying high,” said Ekandjo.

“We thank our main sponsor MTC and the fans for the support we have enjoyed over the years. We will therefore continue to promote the sport in the interest of the boys and the country and produce more world champions,” remarked Tobias.