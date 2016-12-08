Bank Windhoek 2016/17 swimming season ends

Windhoek

The third Bank Windhoek long course gala for the 2016/2017 swimming season was recently held at the 50m Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

The event brought the curtain down on a very successful long course swimming calendar this year, made possible by the continued support of principle sponsors Bank Windhoek.







A total of 108 swimmers took part in the event, representing four clubs: Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club (20 swimmers), Dolphins Swimming Club (75 swimmers), Marlins Swimming Club (2 swimmers) and Namib Swim Academia (11 swimmers).

Although no records were broken at the gala, the swimmers performed very well, with about 251 swimmers improving their personal best times.

The swimming calendar for the first part of 2017 is as follows:

Fourth long course gala (27-28 January)

Pupkewitz Gala (10-11 February)

Namibia Long Course National Champs (23-26 February)

Swim for Life (17 March)

Fifth long course gala (6-7 April)

*All to be held at Olympia Swimming Pool