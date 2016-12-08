Air Namibia scoops Feather Award for Best Regional Airline

Windhoek

Air Namibia secured the Feather Award for best Regional Airline in 2016 operating into Cape Town. Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) awarded the distinction on 1 December 2016. Air Namibia continues its dominance in this category – winning this award for 11 consecutive years.

The Feather Awards are an annual excellence ceremony that recognises the best performing service providers at each airport in the country.







Air Namibia’s Manager of Corporate Communications, Paul Nakawa, said: “This is an important award for Air Namibia and it’s always an honour to be recognised. We are thrilled and this award makes the whole team at Air Namibia proud. To please customers from such a diverse traveller base is not an easy task. However, this award confirms not only customers’ appreciation of the trustworthy services we offer and the excellence we stand for, but it’s also a tribute of delivering excellent customer service to our passengers.”

He also said that: “We work firm to deliver the very greatest experience possible to our customers, as our strategic vision is strongly driven by our customers’ needs. We are committed to fulfilling these needs and building long-term customer loyalty. The fact that these awards are based on the direct feedback from passengers is rewarding and, therefore, customer satisfaction will remain our number one priority.”

The purpose of the Feather Awards of ACSA is to acknowledge and thank airlines and all service providers, who have during the year demonstrated an excellent quality of service to their respective passengers and customers.

The South African airports company uses parameters such as airport service quality results based on passengers’ experience travelling through the airport, on-time performance and the timely facilitation of passengers through check-in and boarding procedures.