Visit GIPF offices this holiday

Windhoek

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) regards stakeholder engagement as a key aspect of its business strategy, and has thus informed all its members and the general public that its offices will be open throughout the holiday season with the exception of public holidays.

“We believe that increased stakeholder engagement has a positive impact on service delivery, as we continuously aim to achieve excellence in helping our members. In this regard, it is business as usual at GIPF this holiday. We urge all our members especially the GIPF non-active members who receive monthly income from the Fund (this includes children, retired members, the disabled and spouses of deceased members) to come verify and enrol themselves. We are aware that everyone is busy this time of the year but it is critical to ensure you visit our offices before you go on holiday to avoid the suspension of your monthly income,” said Amos Kambonde, GIPF’s manager of marketing services.







Kambonde added that it is important that members and beneficiaries understand the rules of the fund and how they are applied. He therefore encouraged all GIPF members to visit GIPF offices country-wide and be briefed on their rights and responsibilities, and to find out what benefits they are entitled to.

Members seeking specific updates related to their benefits are encouraged to bring their identity documents as well as their latest payslips.

“To the guardians of children who receive benefits from GIPF, we humbly request that they bring their children to enrol at any of our offices before schools and tertiary institutions resume in the new year. We further wish to remind our members about the verification dates and why it is important to verify. It is important to get enrolled or get verified within the allocated time frame to guarantee your monthly income. If you do not verify yourself, your income will be suspended. The verification of all annuitants can be done three times a year (November-February, March-June, and July-October),” Kambonde explained.