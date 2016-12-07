Tyson promises much bigger and better 2017

Windhoek

Namibia’s newly-crowned WBF welterweight world champion Bethuel ‘Tyson’ Uushona says at this point in his career – and going forward – his fans should expect nothing but bigger and better victories.

Uushona, who trades leather under Salute Boxing Academy, defeated out-of-sorts Rafal Jackiewicz to clinch the WBF welterweight world title when he outpointed the Pole after 12 rounds of heated action at a well-packed Ramatex Hall in the capital on Saturday.







The judges scored the fight 112-109; 115-112 and 116-109 in favour of Uushona, who now boasts a record of 35 wins, five losses and one draw from 41 fights.

In a brief interview with New Era Sport yesterday, the veteran Namibian pugilist said Saturday’s victory was a Christmas gift to all Namibian boxing fans, adding that come next year he wants to achieve much bigger and better things by engaging in big fights.

“I want to thank the Almighty for granting me the opportunity to redeem myself as Saturday’s victory meant a lot to me and my camp. I have many obstacles this year but I remained focused with my head held high and it finally paid off. All thanks goes to my team at Salute Boxing Academy,” said Uushona.

He added: “Come next year in March I will go all out to defend my title as my plan is to move on to bigger fights with every victory that comes. Next year’s opponent will be announced at a later stage.”