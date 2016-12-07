Trainees complete skills training

WINDHOEK

A group of 41 trainees who completed their training skills training with Change in computer and fashion design were recently awarded certificates after six months of training.

About 80% of the trainees received training for free because they are from poor social and economic backgrounds. A trainee in computing skills, Alfeus Handura (25) speaking at the award ceremony said one needs an education to get somewhere in life. Handura stated that the unemployment rate is high and thanked Change for the training opportunity. He added that he always had an urge to study further and for this reason while attending his course at Change he was at the same time pursuing a diploma with IOL.







Director of Change, Michaela Hübschle, said they don’t give out certificates for the sake of giving them out but trainees need to pass their exams.

“We assist if needs be that they find jobs but because many of them get financial literacy classes, they are able to find jobs or start their own small business. Our people are doing fine. What we can sense, over the years, is that 80 percent find jobs,” she revealed.

On intake Hübschle said they accommodate 50 percent former inmates and 50 percent from the community. “None of the inmates return back to the correctional facility as they start a new life because we give them a second chance.”

Dr Clemens von Doderer from the Hanns Seidel Foundation said if there is anything that makes a difference in people’s lives it’s education. “Education is simply key to success. Be it theoretical or skill-based.”

Von Doderer said they impress upon the trainees that they are equipped with a unique skills set, providing them with new opportunities to prosper in life. “It helps you to navigate through life which is an ever increasingly more challenging environment,” he emphasized.