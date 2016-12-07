Miss Buchter Meisie crowned

LÜDERITZ

Danelle Engelbrecht was crowned Miss Buchter Meisie 2016, Queen Mengeli first princess and Cornelia Petrus second princess.

Marry Lee Vries walked away with the Miss Personality title.

The Buchter Meisie pageant was held at Lüderitz Junior Secondary School last Wednesday. Winners walked away with hampers from Reichs Pharmacy and Portuguese Market.







One of the event organisers, Sofia Namwira, said the Buchter Meisie beauty pageant is part of the annual Lüderitz “Liggies Fees” hosted for the second time this year. It took place as from November 30 to December 4 with a variety of activities.

Namwira said the event was a success and better than last year. “The prizes and the attendance were generally more than last year,” added Namwira.