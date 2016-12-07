Man killed in shack blaze

Lüderitz

A 31-year-old man was burnt to death in Lüderitz when the corrugated iron sheet shack he was sleeping in caught fire early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the deceased was cooking and he had left the gas stove unattended, which caused the fire. His body was burnt beyond recognition in his shack at Sandhotel, Lüderitz.







The incident happened in the early hours, at 02h10 on Sunday, December 4. The deceased has been identified as Nicodemus Tangeni Moses.

He was employed by NovaNam as a temporary worker.

The fire destroyed everything in the shack, and police investigations into the incident continue.