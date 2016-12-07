11-year-old girl struck by lightning

Rundu

An eleven-year-old girl died instantly after she was struck by lightning at Mabushe village in Kavango East Region. The tragic turn of events took place on Monday at around 18h00.

The deceased was struck by lightning in a crop field and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Shihumbu Regine Ghusiwa who lived with her family at Mabushe village along the Kavango River. Police mortuary attendants called to the scene transported her corpse to Rundu mortuary.

Her family has already been notified about her death.





