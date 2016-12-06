Youth urged to fight against poverty

Ruacana

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Jerry Ekandjo, has appealed to the youth in Omusati Region to join hands and assist the government in fighting poverty and youth unemployment.

He said youth should join the mainstream by participating in youth expos as this will mitigate their lack of economic empowerment.







Ekandjo said this on Saturday at Ruacana where he officially opened the first ever youth expo in the town. The expo was held from Friday to Sunday.

He said the youth expo is a great opportunity for the youth to meet with industry partners and customers, to study the activities of rivals and examine market trends and opportunities.

“The whole event was made feasible by three dedicated Ruacana Youth Forum members who faced some challenges during the preparation of the youth expo’s gala dinner and the expo itself, since the forum was in financial constraints,” stated the youth minister.

He said the Ruacana Youth Forum seeks to empower fellow youth and tackle the scourge of youth unemployment. It also aims to showcase the hidden talents of the youth towards social progress, socio-economic development and poverty eradication.

Ekandjo used the opportunity to thank institutions that responded to the request of the youth to help economically empower them.

“I am therefore challenging other private and government institutions to come on board. They should emulate the good example set by the sponsors, render support to youth economic empowerment and plough back into the community for the benefit of the youth,” he said.