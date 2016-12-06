Take a break from car payments with WesBank

Windhoek

WesBank has launched a Take a Holiday campaign that gives customers a breather from paying instalments on newly purchased vehicles.

“We know that December and January are traditionally months in which we spend a bit more money than usual – be it on gifts, the holiday, back-to school items and the like. That is why WesBank would like to offer customers a chance to take a break from car payments,” says Harried Reed, Manager New Business, who is delighted with the Take a Holiday campaign.







He adds: “We encourage customers to purchase their vehicle through WesBank by 15 December 2016 and they will only start paying for the vehicle end of January 2017, thereby taking on month holiday from repaying their vehicle. We hope that this will give everyone a chance to fulfil their holiday dreams and obligations without accumulating too much debt and without having to sacrifice their dream of owning a new car.”

Reed took the opportunity to wish all customers a peaceful festive season. “Please ensure safety on our roads at all times. Adhere to the speed limit at all times, try and avoid driving at night. Watch out for animals and always obey the traffic rules. Make sure your car is roadworthy (especially the tyres) and please do not drink and drive. Wesbank wishes all Namibians a wonderful, safe holiday season!”