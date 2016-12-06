Soldier’s corpse found in bush

Rundu

The police in Kavango East are investigating the death of a soldier whose body was found in the bush with a cut on the neck. The police suspect the victim died on the spot at an unknown time last Saturday night.

“The body was discovered on Sunday morning by a man who was driving on the gravel road just some metres away from the Divundu checkpoint, at the bushes between the Divundu military base and the Kavango River,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton, who confirmed the incident of suspected murder to New Era on Monday.







The deceased has been identified but his identity could not be published as his next of kin were yet to be informed. However, Bampton confirmed that he was a soldier at the Divundu army base.

“The suspect in this case is still unknown but our investigations are ongoing,” said Bampton.