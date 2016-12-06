Sinimbo re-elected as Rundu mayor

Rundu

Verna Sinimbo, who was first elected as Rundu mayor in December last year, has been re-elected to serve another year.

“I’m so grateful for the honour and privilege bestowed upon me to serve you the people of Rundu for yet another term as mayor,” Sinimbo said.







Romanus Haironga, the CEO of Rundu, directed the election held by the Rundu Town Council yesterday, which also decided the members of the management committee.

All councillors were re-elected into their previous positions – Ralf Ihemba remains the deputy mayor, while Anastasia Antonio, Toini Hausiku and Isack Kandingo remain in their positions as members of the management committee, all from Swapo Party.

The new council would elect the chairperson of the management committee.

Mathews Wakudumo of the APP and Rundu Concerned Citizens Association ‘s Reginald Ndara will again serve as ordinary members of the council.