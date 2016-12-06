Shadaloo victorious in the Cattle Country … Winning Edge injury leaves title race wide open

Windhoek

As widely expected, Daniel Beukes’ thoroughbred horse Winning Edge galloped to victory in a tightly contested 1 000-metre sprint division A at the Gobabis Champ of Champs horse racing championship, last weekend.

The seven-year-old gilding from the Beutista Racing stable edged ahead of Shadaloo and Litethenite – leaving the latter in second and third place, respectively.







China Town from the Junius Racing stable showed his competitors a clean pair of hooves in the Nissan Pupkewitz Maidens/graduation division, leaving Bow & Arrow and Double D to pick up the pieces for second and third place, respectively.

In the Herman Bock division-D, Bugs Bunny made a clean sweep – edging ahead of Back to Bowler and Women in Love while China Town returned to the track for the second time in the day to claim a successive victory in the Toyota Pupkewitz Maidens/graduation division in a two-horse race with rival competitor Double-D.

In other action, Nababeep came out tops in the Herman Bock Open 1 800-metre sprint ahead of Lithetenite and Back to Bowler.

Shadaloo claimed a well-deserved victory in the tightly contested Nissan Pupkewitz Champ of Champs Open Handicap over the grueling 2 000m with Bow & Arrow and Boogy Boy adrift in second and third place, respectively.

Shadaloo’s victory was recorded in the absence of hot favourite Winning Edge after the latter was withdrawn at the last minute through an unfortunate leg injury.

One of the race organisers Daniel Beukes expressed satisfaction with the turnout while applauding the likes of Stone Katuuo, Victor Kaune & Sons for their unwavering and tireless contribution towards the successful hosting of the event.

“I must also commend the unselfish efforts of Nissan for providing and putting up flags displaying vehicles while providing us with a starter van, their valuable contribution was absolutely priceless,” said a delighted Beukes.

Beukes also expressed gratitude towards the town’s municipality for availing a water truck during the race.