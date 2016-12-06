NALAO calls for affordable housing

Ongwediva

A recent general meeting of the Namibian Association of Local Authority Officers (NALAO) appealed to local government leaders to develop a shared vision in all local authorities that promotes inclusivity and leaves no one behind.

NALAO, in its communiqué, urged the local government leaders to develop a shared vision in all the local authorities that ensures that all current inhabitants and future generations are able to access affordable and decent houses.







The meeting, held from Wednesday to Friday last week at Outapi in the Omusati region, also advocated for equitable rights and opportunities, social and cultural diversity, integration in urban space, enhanced liveability, promotion of community safety and well-being as well as equal access to physical and social infrastructure and basic services, including affordable housing.

“We further commit ourselves to sustainable and inclusive urban and local economic development by leveraging the agglomeration of benefits of well-planned urbanisation, high productivity, competitiveness and innovation that promotes full and productive employment. And decent work for all by providing equal access for all to the economic and productive resources within our local authorities, preventing land speculation and promoting secure land tenure,” stated the communiqué.

The officials recommended the use of clean energy, sustainable waste management, as well as sustainable use of land resources in developing the urban areas that promote sustainable consumption and production patterns as well as mitigation and adaption to climate change.

They also said local authorities must be committed to developing long-term and integrated urban strategic planning as well as long-term infrastructure planning and design in order to make optimal use of the spatial dimension of the urban form and to deliver positive outcomes of urbanisation.

NALAO further felt the time is now to revitalise, strengthen and create partnerships, and enhance coordination and cooperation in order to effectively implement sustainable urbanisation in line with national policies, priorities and legislation in the spirit of Harambee.

The officers urged leaders to expedite the passing and implementation of relevant policies and legislation that would create a more enabling environment for land and housing delivery such as Regional and Urban Planning Bill, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Bill as well as the Local Authority Reform Policy.

Meanwhile, the meeting elected new Operational Executive Committee comprising Natangwe Walde Ndevashiya – President, Ole !Aibeb – Vice President and Matja Katurota – National Treasurer, all the Regional Chairpersons and past presidents of NALAO – Thigipo Victor and Agatha Mweti.