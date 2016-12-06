Mother shares insight on disabled son

Oshakati

“I knew something was not right from the time I first set eyes on my son, but little did I know it would change my life forever,” narrated 33-year-old Lydia Alpheus as she shared her agony of living with a child with a disability.

Although the signs of disability were visible from birth it never crossed her mind that her bundle of joy would never walk in life.

The one-year-and-nine-months Simaneka Frans cannot walk, talk, sit or make movements on his own.

Today Alpheus and son survive from hand to mouth, but are often forced by circumstances to go to bed on empty stomachs.







Trying to hide her tears Alpheus said that although she was previously employed before her son was born it has become almost impossible to find a job.

“The jobs I get are not well paying and I need to pay double the money at day care centres because my child needs special care, hence I could not take them up,” said Alpheus.

According to Alpheus, she wakes up every morning to do the rounds in town in search of odd jobs with her child on her back, to supplement the N$250 grant her son receives from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

“But the N$150 of that money is spent on rent and we are only left with N$100,” said Alpheus.

Alpheus, a sister and son live in a rented shack at Evululuko.

When New Era visited their shack at Evululuko on Monday, Alpheus said her son was almost out of food and feared that if she didn’t find a job in the next few days he would go hungry.

“That is all we have, our flour is almost finished,” said Alpheus, pointing to a small milk tin from which she feeds her son.

Although her son Simaneka has ongoing follow-ups at the hospital, doctors are not certain whether he would walk or not.

Alpheus alleged the birth of her child was complicated and doctors used forceps to pull the child from the birth canal, a situation she alleged led to her child’s disability.

Alpheus thus pleaded with government for a job either as a cleaner or a cook so that she can better care for her son.

She also appealed to good Samaritans to assist her in any way possible.