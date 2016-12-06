FNB launches ‘strike gold’ campaign

Windhoek

FNB Namibia has launched a Strike Gold with FNB campaign that features a countrywide roadshow to encourage new and existing clients to apply for the advanced Gold Lifestyle account, in an interactive way.

“Tell us your gold stories, so we can start off a movement of positivity and encouragement to fellow Namibians who recognise the value of achieving success,” says Tracy Eagles, Chief Marketing Officer of the FNB Namibia Group.

FNB’s innovative approach to banking is valued daily when customers share stories of their own experiences with the brand, either in print, or online with social media, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, with word of mouth always winning out as a driver of change for consumers.







“Good news is like gold to everyone, Namibia needs happy stories, positive reinforcement of upliftment goals, individually and corporately. For us, innovation, meaningful engagement and convenient experience have long been core to FNB’s value to existing and prospective customers. How our customers win is through consistent application of our mantra of ‘how can we help you’. If your brand equity is firmly premised on the concept of ‘help’, clearly you can only offer value for money products that make life easier, and support customers’ goals better.”

The Gold Lifestyle account enables customers to transact on FNB’s multiple banking channels; borrow from FNB and WesBank; invest and save for a golden future and also insure assets through a variety of products on hand. Further added value with this product includes six free FNB ATM cash withdrawals per month, cash deposits, free prepaid airtime purchases and free unlimited qualifying electronic transaction using mobile and eChannels.

“Visit our branches, chat to us electronically, call us, and share your future goals with us,” adds Tracy. “Striking gold means different things to different people, education, a home, a car, a family, healthy investment returns; your own goals are gold to you. Which means they’re important to us too.”

The Strike Gold with FNB Roadshow travels via Ondangwa, Ongwediva, Oshakati, to Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. Opening a new Gold Lifestyle account offers customers a chance to win 1 of 6 Kruger Rands or a N$5 000 investment into your new 32-day notice account.