Attacks on motorists at traffic lights on rise

Windhoek

The number of attacks on road users, specifically at traffic lights, is on the increase in Windhoek with thieves attacking vehicle owners when they abide by traffic rules.

Public relations officer for the Windhoek City Police, Edmund Khoaseb, noted recently that they have witnessed an increase in theft out of motor vehicle cases, especially at traffic lights when drivers seem more like sitting ducks when they wait for the lights to turn green.







These incidents are more prominent in areas of Otjomuise and some parts of Katutura. Recently, these attacks occurred in Windhoek’s central business district (CBD).

Khoaseb said City Police officers have been able to counter these attacks by creating a task force to curb this new type of crime. He said the taskforce, led by the use of crime intelligence, has not only been able to curb but has “identified and profiled these culprits”, noted Khoaseb.

He added that the profiling of suspected or known offenders helps City Police to effectively prevent crime in the city.

“Our aim as the City Police is to prevent crime rather than react to it,” said Khoaseb.

City Police said even though they are doing everything in their power to curb theft out of motor vehicles, residents should, at all times, lock their vehicles and close the windows and sunroofs when parked or driving.

Khoaseb cautioned the public to remove all personal possessions such as laptops, mobile phones and loose change from their vehicles when parking, adding that drivers should avoid being distracted by bystanders at intersections.

He explained that theft out of motor vehicle is a crime of opportunity and these opportunities are created by the victims in most instances. Adding that City of Windhoek’s residents should refrain from creating opportunities so that no one would fall victim to this crime.

In the same light of crime prevention, the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) is cautioning the public to stay alert during the festive season, as it is the time when house break-ins are skyrocketing. Nampol’s spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said even though the police will be conducting random patrols, residents should make necessary security arrangements such as informing neighbours, family members or security firms to look after their properties.

The two law enforcement agencies will be joining forces for the adoption of Zero Tolerance law enforcement approach on lawlessness for the residents’ safety.