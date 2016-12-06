All set for volleyball champs

Swakopmund

Bank Windhoek is sponsoring two major volleyball championships at the coast for this year’s fesitive season.

The 2016 Zone VI Club Championship takes place from 12 to 16 December at the Dome in Swakopmund followed by the Zone VI Beach Volleyball Club Championship two days later.

Ten countries are participating in this year’s Zone VI Club Championship, which will include 16 teams per gender – with Namibia providing four teams per gender.







The championships will be played in different stages, starting with the group stages, followed by the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The finals take place on the 16th with the overall winners earning automatic qualification for the African Club Championship.

The inaugural Zonal Beach Volleyball competition, the Zone VI Beach Volleyball Club Championship, will also take place in Swakopmund this month.

The contest will be between 10 countries that entered 10 teams per gender, of which three teams per gender are from hosts Namibia. The championship will be played in a double elimination format and coincides with the inauguration of the Dome Beach Volleyball courts.

“The Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) is extremely excited about having Bank Windhoek on board as sponsor of the 2016 Zone VI Club Championship and the Zone VI Beach Volleyball Club Championship.

“The relationship between Bank Windhoek and the NVF started in 2011 when Bank Windhoek got involved in Namibian Beach Volleyball. This championship at the coast is an event not to be missed. I would like to invite each and every one, if you are in the area of Swakopmund this December holiday come show your support for our teams,” said Gunter Rust, President of the Namibian Volleyball Federation.