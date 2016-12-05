Northern teacher allegedly rapes domestic worker

Windhoek

A teacher from Omusati Region is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court today for allegedly raping his domestic worker last week. The teacher is employed at Ekangolinene Combined School at Oshalembe near Etayi. The rape victim is a 21-year-old woman.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of December 1 at 02:00, at the suspect’s house, the teacher allegedly used force to undress the victim and had sexual intercourse without her consent,” said Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Shikwambi yesterday at the weekly police briefing.







Shikwambi said police investigations into the incident continue.

In an unrelated matter at Katima Mulilo, a Zambian man employed as a cattle herder shot his 11-year-old son and then turned the gun on himself on Friday morning. The man, who is identified as Kuituta Masekela, shot his son in the stomach, killing him instantly. The boy is identified as Kuituta Kwibisa.

“The father thereafter ran into the bushes and committed suicide by shooting himself with the same shotgun in the head,” said Shikwambi. Shikwambi indicated that the firearm Masekela used belongs to his employer and has been impounded.

A man in Oshakati went to his former girlfriend’s home and shot her in the left arm and left side of her abdomen for an unknown reason. Shikwambi said the man, Abner Abner, thereafter proceeded to the bathroom and shot himself in the head and died instantly. According to Shikwambi the two have two children together but were separated and the woman was living with someone else. Shikwambi added that the 32-year-old woman is expecting her current boyfriend’s child. She said the victim was admitted to Oshakati hospital in a stable condition

A 20-year-old man from Okathitu B village died after a brick was thrown in his face. The victim, identified as Iyambo Katumbwa, succumbed to his injuries in the Oshakati hospital a week later. An 18-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court today.

Police in Oshikoto Region opened an inquest after a 56-year-old woman from Onimwandi village died. Shikwambi said it is alleged that Nepembe Elina was on her way home in the company of her daughter while coming from a friend’s house where they went to drink some traditional liquor. “On their way the woman suddenly sat down and started singing and after a few minutes she lay on the ground. Her daughter then allegedly left her behind with the idea her mother would come home. But after a few hours the daughter went back to where she left her mother and found her dead.”

Shiwambi said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.