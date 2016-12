Newly crowned World Boxing Federation (WBF) welterweight world champion Bethuel ‘Tyson’ Ushona (left) celebrates his victory after he dispatched Rafal Jackiewicz for the vacant low-key WBF welterweight world title fight at the Ramatex Hall in Windhoek on Saturday evening. Ranked a distance outside the top 100 in world rankings, Ushona defeated his Polish opponent who went into the bout with a hopelessly patchy résumé in a closely-contested encounter to claim the vacant belt.

