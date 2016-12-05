First ever Miss Mshasho to be crowned on Friday

Windhoek

The Mshasho crew are gearing up for their first ever Miss Mshasho, the crowning to take place this Friday at the Roman Catholic Church Hall in Windhoek.

Mshasho is a music production and brand company owned by one of the leading local artists Martin ‘The Dogg’ Morocky.







The Dogg’s assistant, Anna Mungandjela, says Mshasho has been a consistent brand since 2003 and giving back to the community is a social responsibility that Mshasho takes seriously.

“A brand ambassador is needed to represent Mshasho within the community,” says Mungandjela, adding that they are looking for a well-disciplined, motivated and committed young lady to join the brand and become part of the Mshasho team. Hence the competition to find the brand ambassador.

Mungandjela says the future Miss Mshasho will represent the brand especially in the social responsibility department, serving as the brand ambassador. “Twelve finalists will compete for the title, and the winners can look forward to a wide variety of prizes as the brand has a vast number of sponsors,” she says. Ann Singer, Chester, Zikii and The Dogg will be performing during the event.

Mshasho celebrated their year-end party at DMT Lounge in town. During the function, Mshasho extended its gratitude to fans by gifting them a few items.

South African hit makers Side Chicks and Samatjeketje Singers known as Beat Movement were the guest entertainers.