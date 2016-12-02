Thugs on reign of terror in Windhoek East

Windhoek

Windhoek East Constituency Councillor Joyce Nangula Namuhuja has appealed to residents to form neighbourhood watch groups following the death of well-known architect Robert ‘Robbie’ Locke after he was savagely attacked by a gang of five thugs.

Locke, an elderly man, was brutally attacked in the Elisenheim area three weeks ago.

Locke, a pensioner, succumbed to his wounds three days after he was attacked.

Last week Friday another resident Sonja van der Merwe who was at a city intersection which is close to her workplace was also savagely attacked, by a gang of four.







Van der Merwe is also said to have suffered serious injuries and untold trauma.

Councillor Namuhuja said her office condemns in the strongest terms the prevailing and increasing brutal attacks on innocent residents of Windhoek.

She urged residents to form neighbourhood watches so that they can root out these evil misguided elements that are terrorising residents of Windhoek East.

“We must reinforce and strengthen the neighbourhood watch system … this will keep criminals in sight at all times,” said Namuhuja. She emphasised neighbourhood watches are needed especially during the upcoming festive season when Windhoek residents leave the city for various holiday destinations.

The councillor also called on residents, the police and City of Windhoek to join forces and support safety initiatives in their neighbourhoods in order to make their communities safer and free from perpetrators.

“The visibility of law enforcement officers on our streets will play a pivotal role in the fight against crime,” she stated. Namuhuja said that with law enforment being visible, the safety and security of residents will be enhanced.

She applauded residents of Windhoek East for availing their time, energy and resources to mobilise one another to have functional and effective neighbourhood watch groups.