The untold story of Cecily Kahuika-Hanse

Any discussion or conversation about Namibian netball without mentioning the name of Cecily Kahuika-Hanse would be considered incomplete in the real sense of the word.

She has been there as a notable player and shrewd administrator and has seen it all, to the extent that she is often referred to as the ‘Iron Lady’ of domestic netball, or the one with the Midas Touch.

Cecily’s flirtation with the spherical object started way back in the mid-70s during her childhood years in the southern part of Namibia, whilst still a fairly young girl at primary school.







She continued to play the ladies game until her high school days and went on to occupy several high-profile positions in the administration of netball while still an active player.

When the game of netball was amalgamated as a result of the inevitable abolition of segregation in sports in 1987 Cecily was part and parcel of the transformation process, as the ladies game entered a new dawn.

She proudly represented the now-defunct Senior Central Netball Union, later renamed Khomas Netball, in the intervening years. Today she is the incumbent chairperson of the Provincial Netball League vastly populated of the great //Karas Region.

Born in the southern town of Mariental in the //Karas Region on March 26 1970, Cecily Kahuika-Hanse was laterally born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

Apart from being a formidable versatile netballer that could be deployed in several positions, Cecily’s preferred position was centre, distributing balls and spraying passes to the net busters-in-waiting with the precision of a seasoned butcher.

The versatile athlete was equally at home in track and field athletics, excelling in the high jump, 100-metre sprint and 4 x 100 relay.

Being a newcomer in the city of lights hailing from the South, the cat-footed netballer was obliged by tradition to join forces with Katutura giants Orlando Pirates.

She quickly established herself in the fast-emerging Ghosts’ nest and became an instant hit with the fans and was installed as one of the trusted leaders in a squad comprising a significant number of highly gifted young players.

Besides her astonishing exploits on the netball court – the gorgeous, but slippery and cat-footed lass from the South was equally at home with the off-court politics of the game. Her administrative acumen was eventually rewarded with elevation to the top echelons of the ladies’ game.

Cecily served on several committees and was elected general secretary of the Senior Central Netball Union in Khomas Region between 2000 and 2003. Subsequently, she occupied the positions of selector, whilst she accompanied the team manager of the national Under-21 side on their tour to the COSANA Games in Malawi in 2001.

Her other portfolios include convenor and selector of the Khomas regional team. She also spearheaded the establishment of a netball industry and served as secretary of the Khomas Region Netball and industrial netball convenor.

When she relocated to Lüderitz in 2010 Cecily was duly elected as chairperson of the newly formed Büchters netball team (of which she was a founding member) and served as chairperson of Karas, technical director of All Namibia Netball between 2010 and 2014.

COURSES/CERTIFICATES

Apart from representing her native country at the IFNA administration conference in Johannesburg from March 12-16, 2001, Cecily has completed courses in the following: Vision for Netball in Africa, Administration, Leadership, Financial Management, Marketing and Promotion, Talent and Identification, Regional Development, Fundraising Activities (Sponsors), Managing Databases.

In addition, she was awarded the Umpire’s Award for outstanding performance and contribution during the 1999 season at her club, Orlando Pirates Sports Club, as well as the Lifelong Membership Award Orlando Pirates Netball, and undertook Sports 2 Life coach training 2011.

NATONAL PARTICIPATION/ACHIEVEMENTS

1987-2016 player/coach/administrator; 1993-1997 Cape town holiday in Young Ones Netball Club; 1999 National Club Championship in Windhoek; 2000 National Club Championship at Walvis Bay; 2001 National Club Championship at Otjiwarango; 2002 United Africa Tigers Tournament in Windhoek; 2003 Khomas Opening Games in Windhoek; 2006 Industrial League Record; 37 companies register; 2006 IDL Championship Erongo Region in Swakopmund; 2007 IDL Championship Karas Region at Lüderitz; 2008 IDL Championship Oshana Region in Oshakati; IDL Championship Hardap Region in Mariental; 2009 Part of the group appointed by former minister of sports Rev: Konjore to discuss the state of netball in the country, NSSU senior netball stand between ANNA and NAWISA and affiliation to IFNA, CANA and netball Africa; 2010 to 2015 Büchter netball league winners; 2011-2013 Promoted to super league, represented //Karas League in the super league

INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPATION/ACHIEVEMENTS

1994-1997 Holiday in Cape Town Player; 1999 holiday in Cape Town Organiser; 2000 Northern Cape Annual Tournament at Springbok; 2001 August international friendly Orlando Pirates against Ghana-Accra/West Africa; 2002 July Clann William Aartappel Annual Championship; 2002 September holiday in Cape Town; 2003-2004 September Inter Region End of season tournament in Durban; 2005 September Holiday in Cape Town; 2006 Inter Region End of Season Tournament in Durban; 2009 Establishment of //Karas Netball League with 18 teams; 2010 Karas Regional team senior and under-21 male team participate in annual Durban Championship; 2010 Büchters Netball Ethekweni Durban Games; 2011 //Karas senior; 2012 Büchters Netball, Johannesburg Netball Championship; 2012-13 Büchters Holiday Championship in Cape Town; 2010 Appointed as technical director of NA; 2011 National team participation at the All-Africa Games as ANNA representative in Pretoria, South Africa; 2012 Represented ANNA at Africa Supreme Council meeting in Lusaka; 2013 Third Africa Championship in Blantyre, Malawi, Büchters Netball.