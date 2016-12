Namibia’s financial situation will improve when the ministers stop being pampered and spoiled with frivolous spending and when previously disadvantaged [people] start looking after what they are given to improve socio-economic conditions. Civil servants, except ministers of course, are paid minimum salaries and salary increments are below the inflation rate. When does stop? Will what we do – given what is stated above – take us where we need to be?

Luke Allen

