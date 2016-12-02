Night Under the Stars ends with a bang

WINDHOEK

Night Under The Stars comes to an end with a bang tonight at the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

Music-Dance-Poetry-and-Comedy are scheduled to make it a memorable night. Hosted by NSK, the night features the reunited and revamped Matongo Family; vibrant female group Essence, Shalu & Toré; the Afro Jazz queen Erna Chimu; Playshis The Poet and funny duo C-Square. The Beat Revolution – Hip-Hop Dance Studio will be on stage as well. The night wraps up with a set of house music by DJ 2Piece doing what he does best on the deck.

Dancing shoes are definitely a must and for those who would do sit done in case, own chairs and blankets are recommended. The show starts at 19H00-23H30 and entry is free.

