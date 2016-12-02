Nam children dancers ready for festival

Windhoek

About 60 Namibian children are ready to perform and share their Namibian dances with the children from Zambia and Zimbabwe at the 3rd Children Art and Cultural festival and Kids Market tomorrow at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC )Terrace and Gallery.

The festival will celebrate African culture and arts, through dance, poetry, song, theater and storytelling among young peoples, giving them a platform to interact with one another and learn the different cultures. Kapenangutjiua Vetira, founder of ChiNamibia, says they have been training with children from the Peoples Primary School for two months, preparing them for this event. “We went to their school twice a week and groomed them. We also used weekends for rehearsals. These children are ready for performance and are very excited to share their Namibian dances with others.”







Vetira adds that with the help of Township Productions of Joseph Molapong, ChiNamibia Arts Educators children have been doing cultural dances and teaching the other children who don’t know the steps or the songs, by workshopping a drama piece. “Children are looking forward to the performance because for most of them this will be their first time sharing a stage with children from different countries, so it will be quiet a great experience,” she concludes.

Tickets for the festival are available at FNCC for N$30 and children five years and younger will enter for free. The event starts at 09h00.