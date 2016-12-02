Karabo, promises fire on stage

Windhoek

The only performer on the night, Karabo says this is simply because she is the best in town and good at what she does. She promises fans a surprise with a new performing style they have never seen. “I will be coming with my dancers and we are going to set that stage on fire. We have been practicing for weeks now and we are still hard at work just to give you the best performance as we are approaching the festival season,” excites Karabo.

Although she have been up and down with shows promoting her latest album Meyaruka Konganda, Karabo says that won’t stop her from giving the a performance of the year tomorrow adding that Mbiritjita has been her most played and loved song so far and she will give back the love her fans have been giving by performing their favourite song. “Fans can look forward to a new single release that will be out in December as their X-mas gift for being so loyal fans,” she says.







Karabo promises four music video beginning 2017 and she plan on growing as a musician by making her music known by all. “I am ready to shoot a video which most of my fans have been asking. I just have to choose the songs which I have to make a video of, other than that all things are ready and in place. I want my music to go places and be known by all even if that means performing for free,” concludes Karabo.

But Karabo is only there to spice the night for the “Kiki’s Fashion Showcase: Great Women Clothing Selection.”

Stopping short of being a designer but leapfrogging instead into a business she is descending on the capital with a mountains of collections from the fashion world. And this for “women of Namibia who love fashion as much as I do. What I know is that when a woman looks good she feels good, and that’s what I want to do for the Namibian women,” promises Kiki..”

“What you can expect from Kiki’s fashion showcase is a one of kind fashion showcase filled with amazing, fashionable, stylish women’s clothing ranging from dresses to jumpsuits!!A great night filled with fun entertainment,great food,women bonding and socialising..I’m all for women empowerment.Lets do what girls do best “shopping”

All this in one night!,” entices Kiki fellow fashionistas and fashion fundis to her night of fashion at the Pamue Car Wash in Kamberipa Street.

While this is her first event of this nature, Kiki does not in any way show any unnerves. “Yes this is my first showcase and I’m optimistic and really excited about it,” she beams with confidence. There will be no models on the ramp but this is nothing to be worried about with the mannequins panned out to do the trick. “The rest of my selections will be there for display,” she adds advising those attending the show to be ready with Namibian Dollars to avoid missing the opportunity of grabbing the collections that will be on offer on the night from N$450- N$600. Tickets for the event goes for N$100.