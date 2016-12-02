‘Blue Machine’ to rumble tomorrow in Russia

Windhoek

Unlike on previous occasions, Namibia’s undefeated boxer Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo will tomorrow be expected to work and fight extra hard – in fact he will have to do everything extra – if he is to conquer Russian opponent Eduard Troyanovsky in their IBF/IBO super lightweight world title fight at the popular Khodynka Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia.

The highly-gifted Namibian is still undefeated after 20 fights and looks determined to maintain his impeccable record when he locks horn with Troyanovsky, but it won’t be an easy assignment for Indongo, who faces the undefeated hard-hitting Russian, whose fighting style is said to be beast-like.







Troyanovsky is a double world champion holding both the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) world titles and confidently boasts a clean record of 25 wins from the same number of bouts.

On paper, the 36-year-old Russian commands respect and appears a severe threat to Indongo, as 22 of his last opponents fell prey to his merciless punches – all failing to reach full distance. As for Indongo, from his 20 wins, 10 of those victories came by way of knockouts. world titles at the Khodynka Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia.