Salute Boxing bans MTC and Nestor from their events

Windhoek

In an uncouth twist of events, Salute Boxing Academy (SBA) yesterday wrote to the Namibia Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NBWCB) seeking the board’s blessings in going ahead with their plans of banning MTC’s Tim Ekandjo, promoters Nestor Tobias, Kinda Nangolo, Anita Tjombe and popular matchmaker Imms Moses from attending their events – specifically this weekend’s boxing bonanza.

In a letter send to the NBWCB members, signed by Salute’s executive chairman Kiriat Kamanya, the boxing academy claimed that the abovementioned people “have shown that they are against our progress and are capable of sabotaging our event”.







Tobias heads the award-winning and internationally-acclaimed MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy, while Nangolo heads the Kinda Boxing Promotions and Tjombe captains the Iron Lady Boxing Promotions.

Moses on the other is a renowned boxing trainer and matchmaker with the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.

Besides Salute penning down their fear of the abovementioned people sabotaging their event, they however did not provide any additional razor-shape explanations as to how and why the mentioned people would habour such intentions.

What was also not clear is why Ekandjo and MTC by extension are included in the restriction order as they are just mere sponsors of the Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy.

Contacted for comment, Ekandjo simply laughed it off saying; “I have never attended any Salute Boxing events or had any dealings with them, so the so-called restriction order thus does not deserve a reaction from me as it makes no sense and is attention seeking in nature. They are however welcome at all our events”

Also commenting on the letter was NBWCB’s chairman Ellison Hijarunguru who said he was equally shocked by the letter and don’t understand why Salute would resort to such action, before telling the author to seek further clarity from the board’s lawyer Ronald Kurtz or Salute themsleves.