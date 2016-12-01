Nama youth shun their culture – Jantze

Keetmanshoop

Daweb Constituency Councillor Hercules Jantze says the youth seem reluctant to be in touch with their culture and this is worrisome as they are the future leaders

Jantze says he has observed with concern that the youth in Hardap and //Karas regions are not interested in their culture and traditions, adding that many a time they do not turn up for traditional functions.







He stated that the youth seem to have little knowledge of their culture and this is a serious threat to Nama culture as it will fade away if it’s not passed from generation to generation.

The outspoken leader is however hopeful that this will change if the youth can get their hands on a copy of the Afrikaans book titled ‘Die Keiservoel oor Namaland’, saying the book depicts the history, culture and various aspects of the different Nama clans, and thus will serve as a good tool of cultural teaching for young people.

“This book is important for Nama people, especially the youth who I doubt are interested in their culture and how their ancestors lived,” he said. He said the book will help preserve the rich history of the Nama as it can now be read by future generations, saying without the book most of the history would have died with the current elders.

During an official ceremony at Maltahöhe last week Thursday, where the author of the book, Dr Koos Marais, handed 400 copies of the book to the constituency office, the Hardap Regional Governor Esme Isaak noted that the book has captured the rich history of the Nama people and thus it’s very important to have access to this information.

“This means that this book is a valuable source of information to recapture and retain our centuries-old norms, values, cultures and traditions,” she said.

She further said the book gives an insight on the historical events dating back to the century of brutal oppression by imperialists, the colonial German administration of the Nama and Herero people, and thus people from the two tribes should be proud that they not only have their history recorded but also their contribution to Afrikaans literature.

Isaak urged every individual that gets a copy of the book to share the valuable information with other countrymen, indicating that those who are lucky to have a copy must relate the true content of the book to others.

“I’m calling on the recipients of this book to read it … and in so doing keep our affluent history active for future generations to come,” she said.

The book was distributed amongst various traditional leaders at the event, various public institutions and the public at large.