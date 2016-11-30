World watches as Geingob delivers cracker Castro tribute

“What is the price of freedom? What is the cost of liberating a nation? How much do you pay a country which fought for you when others were allies to your enemy? According to Fidel, helping with the liberation of the oppressed should never be for economic gain, but only to gain in conscience. That is why we are here. We are here in good conscience to bid farewell to a man whose legacy will never die and to honour a country whose debt we can never repay. Our Founding Father and leader of the Namibian revolution, comrade Sam Nujoma as well as our second President, Comrade Hifikepunye Pohamba have both accompanied me to pay Namibia’s respect to Cuba. We included the Secretary General of the SWAPO Party, two decorated military officers of the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia who became generals in the independent Namibian Defence Force as well as a survivor of the Cassinga massacre to illustrate the enduring legacy of Fidel Castro in Namibia. As part of our collective homage, Namibia has declared three days of national mourning in honour of Fidel Castro.” – President Hage Geingob’s tribute at the memorial service of the commander of the Cuban Revolution and founding president of Cuba, Comandante-En-Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz. In the photo is Namibian First Lay Monica Geingos next to Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe during the massive tribute to Cuba’s late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba. (Photo: Nampa/Reuters)

