Rape suspect denied bail

Rundu

Atus Kativa, 25, was on Monday denied bail when he appeared before the Rundu Magistrate’s Court for the alleged rape of an 18-year-old complainant who was previously his girlfriend.

Kativa was arrested on Sunday after he had been on the run from the police since last Thursday after the complainant, whose identity cannot be revealed on ethical grounds, reported to the police that she had been raped by him.







“It was reported at 23h00 on Thursday that Kativa dragged the victim, who was coming from a shebeen, into nearby bushes and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. The victim reported the incident and she opened a case of rape with the police,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton, who confirmed the case to New Era on Sunday.

Kativa’s case was remanded to February 6, 2017 for further investigations and to enable him to secure the services of a lawyer, given the seriousness of the charges that he faces. He has to remain in police custody until the case is heard, as the state objected to the granting of bail on account of the gravity of the charges.

Magistrate Barry Mufana presided, while Prosecutor Steven Haradoeb appeared for the state.