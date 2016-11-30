Murder accused evades cops for 14 years

Swakopmund

An escaped prisoner who has been on the run for 14 years, George Nyanyukweni Ananias Natangwe, is giving police sleepless nights in their quest to provide justice and resolve the murder of German tourist, Renate Gruber, who was killed in 2002.

Gruber was killed in Erongo Region when she and her husband Helmut Gruber, a German policeman, were ambushed in September, 2002 at Ameib, some 25km from Usakos, by three suspects – Natangwe, Stefanus Johannes and Simon Shaanika – while the Germans were touring the region.







Renate was fatally shot during the ambush but her husband managed to escape with a bullet wound in the leg.

Natangwe, who was 22 years old at the time of the killing, and his two co-accused were arrested shortly after the incident between Karibib and Usakos and were charged with murder and aggravated armed robbery.

In April 2003 the trio briefly appeared before the Karibib Magistrate’s Court, however Natangwe escaped and has been on the run ever since.

According to Detective Chief Inspector John Mwatongwe the case was removed from the court roll due to the prolonged absence of Natangwe.

“The fact that Natangwe was never rearrested made it impossible to prosecute Johannes and Shaanika. However, we will continue to search for him,” he said.

He explained they want justice to prevail and are now offering N$5 000 to anyone who can provide information that could lead to his arrest.

Mwatongwe then appealed to members of public to assist Nampol in tracing Natangwe who is also wanted for three housebreakings and thefts committed in the farming areas around Usakos and Karibib.

Natangwe is believed to be originally from Omugulugwombashe village in the Uukwaluudhi tribal district in Omusati Region, but was residing in Karibib at the time of the killing.

Any person with information should contact Detective Chief Inspector John Mwatongwe at (064) 219044 or 081-246 1121 or the nearest police station.