Fidel Castro’s memorial in pictures

South African President Jacob Zuma (C) delivers a speech next to Cuban President Raul Castro (3-L), Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (2-L) and Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores, during a massive rally at Revolution Square in Havana in honour of Cuban late leader Fidel Castro. Castro — who ruled from 1959 until an illness forced him to hand power to his brother Raul in 2006 — died Friday at age 90. The cause of death has not been announced. – Nampa/AFP







Cuban President Raul Castro acknowledges the applause from the crowd as he attends a massive tribute to Cuba’s late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. – Nampa/Reuters

A woman with the writing “Fidel lives” on her cheek participates in a massive tribute to Cuba’s late President Fidel Castro on Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 29, 2016. – Nampa/Reuters