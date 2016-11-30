Esau appoints Marine Resources Advisory Council

Swakopmund

The Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernhardt Esau, last Thursday announced new members of the Marine Resources Advisory Council.

The council members are Dr Moses Maurihungirire, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources who will serve as the chairperson of the advisory council; Anna Ndinelao Erastus who is the Director of Policy, Planning and Economics of Fisheries – she will serve as vice-chairperson of the board; Baronice Hans, the Managing Director of Bank Windhoek; Dr Hilkka Ndjaula, the Assistant Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sam Nujoma Research Centre Campus; Dr Michael Akuupa, Director of the Labour Resource and Research Institute (LaRRI); Jacob Penda, the General Secretary of Nafau; Miguel Angel Tordesillas, CEO of Novanam; Sacky Kadhila Amoomo, Omualu Fishing MD; Matti Amukwa, Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations; Ndelitungapo O.







Shiluwa, HR practitioner; Pieter Greeff, Chairperson of Pelagic Fishing Associations of Namibia; Olivia Shuuluka from the fisheries ministry and Dr Burger Oelofsen.

The purpose of the advisory council which will serve until 2019 is to advise the minister on the setting of total allowable catches (TACs), fishery levies and fees paid by the fishing industry, and they will also advise him on the expenditures of the Fisheries Observer Fund and Marine Resources Fund.

Esau urged the council to ensure the Governance Framework for the Council, which has just been developed, is operationalized as soon as possible.

He added that this will ensure an orderly and disciplined approach to the way they will be operating as council members

“I have also required the new council members to sign performance conditions necessary to ensure integrity, transparency and accountability, which are part of the core values of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources,” he said.

Esau acknowledged that the decision-making process in terms of the fishing industry is not an easy task, especially when such decisions affect sustainability of the country’s marine resources, economic viability of fishery businesses, and the livelihoods of thousands of Namibians.

“I therefore urge all stakeholders in the fishing sector, particularly the fishing industry, staff members of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, and development partners involved in fisheries to support this new Marine Resources Advisory Council so that they may deliver on their responsibilities,” he stated.

He also advised the new council members to familiarise themselves with the structures of the marine fishery, all stakeholders and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources in order to make informed decisions and add value to effective governance of this important sector of the economy.