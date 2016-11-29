MTC Sunshine amateur boxing tourney next month

Windhoek

The long-awaited National Amateur Boxing Tournament, which will be hosted by MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy will take place at A. Shipena School Hall on December 8-10.

The three-day tournament, hosted annually by the academy, will see some of the country’s top emerging amateur boxers from all 14 regions exchanging blows for top honours.







The tourney also serves as an opportunity for young pugilists to showcase their talents while competing at high level.

Besides the 14 regions, the police and defense force teams have also been added to the list, promising a bumper event, where more than 150 amateur boxers will be expected to participate in 10 different weight classes for 10 national titles.

“We deem it important to create opportunities for amateur boxers, because all our professional boxers have come through the amateur ranks. We view this as real development and we would of course like to see more amateur fights being organised by the Namibia Boxing Federation (NBF) who are tasked with this responsibility,” said promoter Nestor Tobias.

“We would like to encourage all amateur boxers in all the regions, irrespective of affiliation, to come and take advantage of this platform to display their skills. This tournament is for all Namibian amateur boxers,” Tobias urged.

Entrance to the tournament is free. The National Amateur Tournament is sponsored by MTC and promoted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy.