Geingob shares grief of mineworkers

Rundu

President Hage Geingob said Raimo Hausiku, the late Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) leader, exuded characteristics of exemplary leadership through his dedication, work ethic and strong morals.

Geingob made the remarks in a message of condolences read on his behalf by Kavango West Governor Sirkka Ausiku at the burial of the late MUN president at Nkurenkuru over the weekend. Governor Ausiku is the late Hausiku’s aunt. He was the son of her elder sister.







Hausiku, 35, died in a horrific car crash last week Monday night on the road between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo after his vehicle collided with an animal in the road.

“As we pay our respects to our fallen comrade, let us remember the words of Psalm 34:18. The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves the crushed in spirit,” stated the president.

“Though the loss of Comrade Hausiku has left us broken-hearted and crushed in spirit, we look, as always to the Lord who is near to us, to heal our hearts during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Geingob said.

“His commitment to the wellbeing, needs and safety of all our mineworkers lived up to the principle captured by the MUN motto, ‘A People United Shall Never be Defeated’. He was definitely on his way to becoming one of Namibia’s leaders of tomorrow and it pains us that due to this tragedy his enormous potential will not be realised,” Geingob further said.

Hausiku was also a member of the Namibia Health Plan (NHP) Board of Trustees. He is survived by his wife, Loide, and three daughters, Sirkka Kahirimana, 9, Jemimah Hausiku, 4, and Liya Hausiku, 2.

President Geingob’s massage was also read at two memorial services held before the burial, one in Arandis and another in Nkurenkuru.

There were also messages of support and condolences from former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and Nangolo Mbumba, the secretary general of the Swapo Party.