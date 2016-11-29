First-ever Lüderitz Sports Awards a success

Lüderitz

The harbour town of Lüderitz made history when it hosted its first ever sports awards ceremony at the Nautilus Junior Secondary School Hall on Friday.

The awards, officially known as the Lüderitz Sports Awards, aims to encourage the town’s youth to take an active interest in sport, as it has the potential to uplift them and move them into a much better space, as opposed to wasting their precious time on alcohol and drugs.







The awards are the brainchild of renowned local sports guru, Isack Hamata, who is also a product of Lüderitz. Hamata conceived the idea earlier this year when he visited the town during Diaz Primary School’s 50th anniversary cerebrations.

In his statement during the official opening of the Lüderitz Sports Awards, Hamata who is the chairperson of the organising committee, said the establishment of the awards was motivated by many factors, chief amongst them the need to celebrate the abundant talent in Lüderitz.

“We have also proudly learned that this town of ours has also produced numerous world-class athletes in the past. Next year, we are thinking of a Lüderitz Sports Wall of Fame to recognise our current and former sport heroes.

“During the planning for the event, we also learned that there are few Buchters, who have actually played for the national football team, ‘Die Suidwes Span’, before independence and there are also others as well after 1990 when Namibian attained its freedom,” said Hamata, who called upon local companies and individuals to support their efforts.

Treasurer of Lüderitz Sports Awards committee Bassie Botha said they were already putting together all necessary logistics in preparation for next year’s awards. For one to be eligible for nomination in any of the categories, the prospective nominees must live, attend, school, train or play sport within the boundaries of Lüderitz.

The individuals, clubs or school nominated must have been born or be resident in Lüderitz for at least 12 months prior to the event and/or should be affiliated to a club/sport in the town.

The awards boast 12 categories in total, which saw Thomas Ndunge and Gino Wilson jointly being awarded the prestigious Sportsman of the Year accolade. The Junior Sportsman of the Year award went to Raimond Hummer, while Brave Gladiators poster-girl Thomalina Adams, who is currently based in Romania, walked away with the Sportswoman of the Year award.

The Junior Sportswoman of the Year award was given to Ursula Roberts, one of the best young archers at the town. Alvin Van Wyk of Seaflower Ocean Swallows Rugby Club took home the Coach of the Year award.

Sport Team of the Year was awarded to Seaflower Ocean Swallows RC, while Administrator of the Year went to Bianca Roberts. Oliver Morgan walked away with the Chairman’s Award, while the Development Programme of the Year was given to the Lüderitz Archery Development Club. Seaflower Group of Companies was unanimously awarded the Sponsor of the Year award and Referee/Umpire of the Year accolade went to Josef Kamulu.

Hamata also applauded the sponsors who went out of their way to make the event possible through various efforts, including Excc, Heron Fishing, Marco Fishing and Alma Marine Trust.