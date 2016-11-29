A helping hand…

FNB Namibia’s brand equity is firmly premised on the concept of helping, by enhancing daily relationships with customers as their banking and financial partners to wealth, financial stability and future goal achievement. This commitment is as wide-ranging in impact as in goals. From sponsorship of N$10 000 towards the annual Tsumeb Copper Festival and taking the time to support customers where they are – educating customers about products and services in their stand at the festival, to time and effort in supporting the Henties Bay Cleanup project, which was spearheaded by the learners of Kamwandi School (pictured above). FNB Namibia provided the learners with hotdogs and refreshments during the clean-up, which formed part of a corporate angling competition.

