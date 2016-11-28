Taylor launches latest music video

Windhoek

Taylor Jaye’s latest music video #SupaChikita will be launched at the Nice Restaurant in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Jaye’s World Entertainment will screen #SupaChikia for the very first time to an exclusive audience shortly before Taylor Jaye takes the stage to perform. Also featuring will be supporting acts, Lil D and Chin Chila.

Jaye is a singer, songwriter, actress and producer, who made her professional debut last year with the hit single, African Kings, followed by the release of an eight-track EP titled 780. Since then she has gone on to attract much attention locally and in neighbouring South African media and has been growing in popularity thanks to her radiant and energetic musicality.







The launch promises a night of special music with great entertainers the likes of DJ Chin Chilla from the KFC DJs, and a feast of food and drinks. The show starts at 18h30 sharp.