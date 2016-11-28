Crowning of Miss Plus Size set for Friday

Windhoek

The second edition of the Miss Plus Size International beauty pageant is set to take place at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre on Friday.

The first pageant attracted beauties from various Europe countries, but Namibian Martha Mwaatile grabbed the crown during the ground breaking event in Tambov, Russia.

This year the organisers saw it fit to bring the show to Namibia to try and empower not just Namibians, but African women to appreciate and be proud of their body sizes.







“We needed to expand and make the pageant a global event whereby many girls will be interested to take part,” says Frans Uugwanga, one of the organisers.

Founder of the pageant Margaret Shivolo, affectionately known as ‘Margo Rusky’ in modelling circles, says after launching the pageant in Russia last year, where she is also based, she felt the need to bring it to Namibia to empower African plus size ladies to appreciate and get comfortable with their body sizes.

Miss Plus Size International aims to address the social discrimination against plus-sized women and according Uugwanaga, up to nine girls will strut their stuff to vie for the title on Friday night, with other entertainment activities on offer.

“The event will not only celebrate women, but there will also be local artists performing on the night, such as Vincent and Familia Rotina,” Uugwanga confirmed.

Tickets are available from Computicket with standard tickets going for N$150, VIP tickets for N$300 and VVIP tickets for a table of five going for N$2 500 with service for the whole night. The show starts at 19h00