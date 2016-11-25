Roots rock reggae, jazz wind up Acoustic Friday

Windhoek

It’s a night of traditional roots rock reggae and Namibian Jazz tonight as Acoustic Friday winds up the year featuring Gerry Dread and The Generalz Band at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).

The Generalz Band will back Dread, who says he is lifting up the spirits of the people who seek ‘that which is good and right’ when the audience is encouraged to leave behind the wickedness of the year and keep following the truth and righteousness. “We come a long way with the Generalz Band, we have performed together for the Last Band Standing in Swakopmund, so there is no disappointment from our side. I will present Roots Rock Reggae of the legends such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Culture, Burning Spear and Luck Dube,” he promises.







Tickets are available through Computicket for N$50 in advance and N$70 at the door. The show starts at 20H00.