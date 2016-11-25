NEPC gets new board

Windhoek

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa, yesterday announced new board of directors to take over at New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) as of December 1, 2016.

The newly appointed board members are Esau Mbako (chairperson), Ileni Gebhardt (vice chairperson), France Kaundinge (member), Beatrice Kahunda (member) and Cassius Moetie (member).







Simataa said Cabinet approved the appointment of the board members to serve for a period of three years, with effect from next month until December 2019. The previous board members’ term came to an end in October, but was extended until the end of November.

Mbako is currently the executive assistant to Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein.

He also served as a personal assistant to President Hage Geingob when he was the trade and industry minister and he also had a brief stint at New Era newspaper as an assistant news editor.

His deputy, Gebhardt, is a senior manager of employee relations and wellness at Telecom Namibia. She previously worked at Nedbank Namibia, Rössing Uranium (Rio Tinto), as well as Bank Windhoek.

Kahunda is the chairperson of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Bank of the marketing committee, while Moetie is the Group communications manager for Ohlthaver & List.

New Era could not establish the professional background for Kaundinge by the time of going to press.

Asked what Simataa expects from the newly appointed board members, he said, “We expect them to forge ahead with proper governance and oversee the institution in terms of delivery via the management of the entity.” He said the line ministry would also like to see the board giving guidance to the organisation as it executes its mandate and pursues its strategic plan and objectives.

The five new board members replace outgoing Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Tarah Shaanika, who served as board chairperson), a legal practitioner from Shikongo Law Chamber, Stephanie de Klerk, Fernando Putjie Somaeb of Rio Tinto, Abed Pedapala Iyambo, a senior researcher at the Bank of Namibia and Ipupa Kasheeta, the human resources manager at the Namibia Ports Authority.