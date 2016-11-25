Namibian actor, Dalton, joins Generations

Windhoek

The down to earth actor who is currently based in South Africa confirmed to New Era this week saying he will be acting as Mr. Gumbie. “My character is unlike any of the other characters in the series. I depict the character of Mr. Gumbie, a highly successful investor with good moral business practices who has some major investment interests with projects that involve the character portrayed as Jack Mabaso. My true character is revealed by the choices I make,” says Ashikoto.

He adds that the viewers will, however, be able to empathise with his character from the very beginning. His character will be seen on the screens early next month.







His participation in Generation came to limelight when one of his agents contacted him a month ago and informed him that they have a role on the series for him, after seeing some of his previous works on television. Ashikoto says his character is inspired by Jack Mabaso’s character, currently played by Vusi Kunene on the soapy. “He has mastered the character, body language, posture and vocal choice in terms of rhythm and language,” says Ashikoto.

Although happy with his character of Mr Grumbie in the soapy, he says he would have loved to work with Connie Ferguson simply because he had a“celebrity” crush on her. He also wish to work with Sello Maake ka-Ncube, who portrayed Archie Moroka in the soapy, one of South Africa’s most popular television stars and an actor with a wealth of experience from prestigious films to stage work.

Born and bred in Katutura, Windhoek, Ashikoto is not new to the acting world having featured in many local and international series, movies and short films.

His journey started in 1994 while pursuing his undergraduate degree in Computer Science in Kenya, Nairobi at the Universal College. “I landed the lead role in Romeo and Juliet playing a role of Romeo. Being on stage was such a thrill ,” says Ashikoto. In the same year he played the role of Martin Luther King in a Lazarus Jacobs play called I have Been To The Mountain Top that toured the country.

In 1995, Ashikoto was also the host of the musical show titled Penduka for two years, which aired on the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

“From 1995 I also did some a television series titled Ngoma and Click, where I played as Ngoma. I also featured in the film titled The Naming,” says Ashikoto.

Since then Ashikoto has been on the series such as Ties That Bind, produced by Abius Akwaake and a television movie titled The Blame, and many television commercials. In 2014, Ashipala also acted in a movie The Kite, with the renowned Hollywood actor, Samuel L Jackson. The movie was filmed in Johannesburg. “Samuel L Jackson is one of the hardest working Hollywood actors I have ever come across and it was an absolute pleasure working with him, possibly one of my best experiences ever,” says Ashikoto, adding that Jackson is the ultimate pro and makes the other actors want to rise to his professional level.