It’s an all women festival at FNCC

Windhoek

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) and Prolific Media Events present a ‘Women’s Festival’ to celebrate women tomorrow at the FNCC.

The festival is for everyone with an all women line up.Dancers, poets, comedians, and visual artists will showcase their talent during the day, along with activities such as quizzes, a drumming circle and a market run by female vendors selling the best that can be offered. “There will be a live DJ throughout the day bringing you beautiful tunes to celebrate to. The evening will bring you fire dancing and a lineup of musicians,” says FNCC communications officer, Guinot.







She adds that women will be seen in a new light to amaze the genius that they embrace. The day event is free and it is stating at 10:00 until 17:00. The evening show will start at 19:00 till late and ticket are N$50 in advance and N$70 at the door.