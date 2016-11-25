Happy Art Hour celebrates one year

Windhoek

Happy Art Hour (HAH) is one year old this year hence the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) is hosting an anniversary bash tonight at the Gallery

Annapaula Vakamuena NAGN’s communication officer the cherished Happy Art Hour tradition will be embellished with a fusion of fruit and wine, tasting the essence of Sangria. “As the year draws to a close, having had many evenings of enchanting music, drinks, and art, the NAGN now invites you for more of the same with a little something,” appetisers Vakamuena. She adds that the birthday celebration will contain all the fond memories of shared evenings that HAH lovers have taken delight in. “The Sangria, we will have cake to give you the energy you need to travel down memory lane with us,” she entices.







Vakamuena adds that in the spirit of giving, one lucky HAH enthusiast will walk away with an MTC recharge voucher of N$ 50 and one free entrance. “Get your ticket for a satisfying last Friday night of November setting the tone for a jovial festive season ahead,” she invites. Tickets are N$ 20 with two free drinks and the show start at 18H00